Cranberry Grad Schreck of PSU DuBois Named USCAA Women’s Bball Second-Team All DII All-American

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (D9Sports) – Penn State DuBois freshman Malliah Schreck, a Cranberry graduate, was named a USCAA women’s basketball second-team Division II All-American.

(Photo courtesy of Penn State DuBois)

Schreck guided the Lions to a 16-10 record this season by averaging a double-double of 16.3 points and 14.8 rebounds per game. She recorded 20 or more rebounds four times, including setting the school record with 26 boards against Penn State Greater Allegheny Feb. 21.

See Schreck’s game-by-game stats

