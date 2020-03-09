Cynthia “Cindy” Marlowe Dallas, 60, of Kennerdell, passed away at home surrounded by her family on March 7, 2020.

Cindy was born on June 1, 1959 in New Kensington.

She was the daughter of the late Paul A. and Louise A. Akins Marlowe.

Cindy graduated from Springdale High School in 1977.

She was last employed at Smith Fasteners as a branch manager at their Franklin office.

Cindy was a true Pittsburgh sports fan.

She and her girlfriends loved to go to the Pirates and Steelers games and tailgate.

If she wasn’t at the games you could be sure she was at home cheering them on.

She had two very special dogs in her life, Buddy and Max, that were her constant companions.

Cindy was happiest with a house full of people, especially her kids.

She treasured her kids, Laura and Robert.

She always looked forward to a day out of shopping.

Lately Cindy kept busy by crocheting items her family will treasure.

Loved ones left to cherish her memory are her children, Laura H. Dallas of Kennerdell and Robert P. Dallas of Harrisville; her sister in law, Margo Marlowe of Kennerdell; her nieces and nephews, Dana L. Marlowe, Daniel K. Marlowe, Megan J. Marlowe, and Donald P. Marlowe all of Kennerdell; and one great nephew Caleb Edward of Kennerdell.

Cindy was preceded in death by her parents her brother, Kenneth Marlowe, that passed away on March 21, 2019 and her grandparents, George and Helen Colangelo and William and Nelly Akins.

Family will receive friends at the Larry E. McKinley Funeral Home, 109 Emlenton Street on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. till 4:00 p.m. and again from 6:00 p.m. till 8:00 p.m.

Friends can email condolences by visiting www.mckinleyfuneralhome.net.

