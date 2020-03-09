 

Featured Local Job: Ophthalmic Technician Position At The Laurel Eye Clinic

Monday, March 9, 2020 @ 08:03 AM

Posted by Jared Bakaysa

The Laurel Eye Clinic has a career opportunity available as an Ophthalmic Technician.

Full-time or part-time available.

Primary duties include data collection and documentation in EHR, chair-side doctor assistance, and performing diagnostic tests as required by the doctors.

The ideal candidate must have excellent computer skills, be professional, positive and team-oriented, and must be committed to providing excellent patient care.

Also, must be willing to work flexible hours and travel to provide coverage at different Laurel Eye Clinic locations as needed.

Travel benefits are provided along with a competitive wage.

Full-time positions are offered a full benefits package.

Certified Ophthalmic Assistant/Technician, LPN or individual with medical experience preferred.

Employment applications are available online at www.laureleye.com.

Send resumes to arenninger@laureleye.com.


