Woman Accused of Threatening Man With Gun Due in Court on Wednesday

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A 66-year-old woman is facing a hearing on Wednesday on charges related to an incident in which she allegedly held a man at gunpoint and threatened to kill him.

According to court documents, 66-year-old Linda Carol Gordon, of Ellwood City, is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in Venango County Central Court at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 11, on the following charges:

– Terroristic Threats With Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2

Gordon is currently free on $50,000.00 (10%) monetary bail.

The charges stem from a domestic incident that occurred at a residence on Hemlock Road, in Scrubgrass Township, Venango County, in early February.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 11:58 a.m. on Sunday, February 9, Franklin-based State Police received a report of a domestic incident in progress at the above-described location.

Following an investigation, it was determined that Linda Gordon entered a residence with a gun and threatened to kill a known man while pointing the gun at him, according to the complaint.

After leaving the residence, Gordon allegedly fired the gun out at the river, the complaint states.

Gordon was arraigned at 3:50 p.m. on Sunday, February 9.

