Marcella A. “Sally” Long, 83, of Rouseville, PA. , died at 3:08 P.M. Saturday March 7, 2020 at UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh.

Sally suffered from dementia for many years and wanted to go home to her mother and now she is at home. She was loved by all and will be missed by all.

Born May 16, 1936 in Oil City, PA., she was the daughter of the late William A. and Laura L. Bennett Nulph

Sally attended Oil City Schools.

She was married to Joseph H. Long on Feb. 23, 1954 and he preceded her in death on Jan. 3, 2012

Sally had worked many years as a housekeeper for several local families and later as a cook for the Eagles Club in Oil City.

She enjoyed cooking for her family and had an interest in politics and enjoyed country music, especially her favorite Hawkshaw Hawkins.

Surviving are six children, Sue and Jeff Kasbee of Franklin, Diane and Ken Coleman of Elgin, SC, Paul Long of Rouseville. Joe Long amd his wife Kim of Rouseville, Bill Long of Houston, TX and Laurie Long of Rouseville.

She is also survived by 11 grandchildren and several great grandchildren.

Sally is also survived by one brother, Ford Nulph of Oil City and one sister, Margaret ”Peg” Davenport of Warren, OH.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by a daughter, Debbie Long and a sister, Mary Louise Hartzell.

Friends will be received from 4-6 P.M. Thursday in the Reinsel Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held at 6:00 P.M. in the funeral home with Fr. John Miller, Presiding.

Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimers Association 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17 Chicago, IL 60601 or to Rouseville Volunteer Fire Dept. 7 Mechanic St. Rouseville, PA. 16344

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

