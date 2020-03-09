Mother, Son Dead After Log Truck Collides with Amish Buggy

VENANGO COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – A mother and her son were killed after a log truck collided with their Amish buggy Sunday afternoon in Venango County.

A representative of Venango County 9-1-1 told exploreVenango.com that the call came in at 3:49 p.m. for the collision on Clintonville Road (Route 208) between Clintonville and Barkeyville.

The Pennsylvania State Police said a family of five was traveling east on State Route 208 when their buggy was struck from behind by a log truck.

Police said the mother and her son were pronounced dead at the scene.

The father was flown to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown, and a juvenile female was flown to UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh. A juvenile male was treated at Grove City Medical Center. There is no word on their current conditions.

The driver of the log truck suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

Clintonville Volunteer Fire Department, Emlenton Volunteer Fire Department, Pine Township Volunteer Fire Company, Superior Ambulance Service, Emlenton Area Ambulance Service, STAT MedEvac, and Franklin-based State Police were dispatched to the scene.

The Venango County Coroner and the Venango County District Attorney were also called to the scene.

Route 208 in Venango County was closed from the intersection with Route 308 in Clintonville Borough to the intersection with Route 8 in Barkeyville Borough for several hours while police investigated the accident.

The crash remains under investigation.

