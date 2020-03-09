PIAA Releases Times, Locations for Second Round Basketball Tuesday and Wednesday

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (D9Sports) – The PIAA announced times and locations for the second round of the basketball playoffs.

(Photo by Jared Bakaysa of JB Graphics. See more of Bakaysa’s work here)

Nine District 9 teams – five boys and four girls – remain in the PIAA playoffs.

Here is a look at the games involving District 9 teams.

Full coverage of District 9 teams in the basketball postseason, including PIAA brackets, can be found here.

TUESDAY, MARCH 10

CLASS 2A GIRLS

9-1 Redbank Valley vs. 6-2 Bellwood Antis, 7:00 p.m. at DuBois High School

9-2 Keystone vs. 6-4 Bishop McCort, 6:00 p.m. at Armstrong High School

CLASS 1A BOYS

9-1 Elk County Catholic vs. 7-2 Cornell, 7:30 p.m. at Clarion University

9-2 Cameron County vs. 7-4 Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m. at Brookville High School

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 11

Class 1A GIRLS

9-1 Coudersport vs. 6-3 Blacklick Valley, 7:00 p.m. at Bald Eagle High School

9-2 North Clarion vs. 5-3 Berlin Brothersvalley, 7:30 p.m. at Indiana High School

CLASS 2A BOYS

9-1 Ridgway vs. 10-2 Farrell, 7:30 p.m. at Clarion University

9-2 Clarion vs. 6-1 Bishop Guilfoyle, 7:30 p.m. at Punxsutawney High School

CLASS 3A BOYS

9-1 Brookville vs. 7-2 Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m. at Armstrong High School

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.