Police Respond to Domestic Assault in Ashland Township

ASHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to a report of an assault in Ashland Township on Saturday.

According to police, around 12:12 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, an active domestic assault was reported at a residence on State Route 338 in Ashland Township, Clarion County.

Police say upon their arrival, they observed multiple minor injuries to the victim, listed as a 38-year-old Knox man.

The suspect, listed as a 48-year-old Clarion woman, had fled the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

