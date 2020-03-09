Police Respond to DUI-Related Crash in Emlenton

EMLENTON BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – State police responded to a suspected DUI-related crash in Emlenton Borough on Friday evening.

According to Franklin-based State Police, around 7:26 p.m. on Friday, March 6, a known 38-year-old Emlenton man was operating a 2006 Ford Ranger, traveling north on Kerr Avenue, when he lost control of the vehicle.

Police say the vehicle struck mailboxes and landscaping rocks to the right of the roadway with the front passenger corner of the vehicle. The vehicle then overturned onto the driver’s side in the roadway, blocking both lanes of travel.

According to police, the driver was using a seat belt. He was transported to UPMC Northwest by Emlenton Area Ambulance Service for possible injuries of unknown severity.

Emlenton Volunteer Fire Department assisted at the scene with traffic control.

The vehicle was removed from the scene by Hovis Towing.

Police say the driver is suspected of driving under the influence, and charges are pending.

The name of the driver was not released.

