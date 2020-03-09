Rhonda Kay Holtzman, 61, 0f Cochranton, died Friday, March 6, 2020 at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Born, May 12, 1958 in Franklin, she was the daughter of Gerald and Maryland Atha Shields.

She married John Gilliland and he preceded her in death on March 9, 1997 and then married Robert Scott Holtzman on December 31, 2010 and he survives.

She attended Rocky Grove High School and worked at the Wyattville Store, Wesbury and most recently at Liberty Electronics.

Her hobbies included cooking, garage sales, card games, but most important was spending time with family.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son, Jason Gilliland and his companion, Rachel Bauer of Cochranton; a daughter, Stacey Parker and her husband John of Cochranton; her mother, Maryland Chambers and her husband Jack of Cochranton; brothers, Randy Shields and his wife Debbie of Cochranton, Curtis Brenizer and his wife Malinda of Cochranton, Ralph Shields and his wife Pam of Franklin and J.R. Brenizer and his wife Roxanne of Greenville; three sisters, Robyn Shields of Franklin, Donna McConnel and husband Keith of Grove City and Melinda Chambers of Greenville; five grandchildren, Cavan Gilliland, Dylan Grable, Samantha Parker, Kaycee Parker and John David Parker; three sister in laws, Nancy Shields, Paula and Calvin Bickel, and Melissa and Terry Boreman; her Father-in-Law, Lee and his wife Diane Holtzman; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her first husband, she was preceded in death by her father; step father, Harold Brenizer; grandparents, Ralph and Marie Atha and Clinton, and Thelma Shields; three brothers, Garry and Richard Shields and Johnny Brenizer; and a sister, Sharon Myers.

A Celebration of Life Service will be 4:00pm March 14, 2020 at her son’s Jason House.

In lieu of flowers, the family ask that memorials be made to any local charity of the donor’s choice.

The DICKSON FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, INC., Cochranton is in care of arrangements.

Online condolences can be sent to www.dicksonfamilyfuneralhome.com.

