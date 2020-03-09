Rhudy Lynn Fox, 69, of Vowinckel, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020 at his home.

He was born on October 23, 1950 in Brookville; the son of the late Lee and Dorothy (Silvis) Fox.

On April 17, 1971 in the St. John’s Lutheran Church in Clearfield he married Karen (Fink) Fox, she survives.

Rhudy was a 1968 graduate of North Clarion High School, he went on to receive his associate’s degree in business from DuBois Business College.

Throughout his career at Walmart Distribution Center he worked at various locations, he retired in March 2014 from the center in Hope Mills, NC.

He was a member of the Greenwood Methodist Church in Marienville.

Rhudy was a former Mason and Past High Priest of Knights Templar.

He was a lifetime member of the Clearfield Fire Company #1.

He enjoyed woodworking and bowling.

He also volunteered his time with being a Cub Scout leader and a youth soccer coach.

Rhudy is survived by his loving wife of 48 years Karen Fox of Vowinckel; two sons, Andrew Fox and his wife Jodi of Clearfield and Brandon Fox and his wife Emily of Ridgway; nine grandchildren and one great grandchild; a brother, William Fox and his wife Rose of Four Oaks, NC; and two sisters, Kay Boyer of Clarington and Deb Parrett of Marienville.

He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, nephews and cousin.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two sister-in-laws, Carolyn Fox and Mary Jo Fink and six brother-in-laws, James Boyer, Jim Parrett, Marvin, Stanley, Ward and Rex Fink.

A celebration of life service will be announced at a later date and held at the Clarington United Methodist Church.

Memorial contributions can be made in his memory to the American Cancer Society.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Furlong Funeral Home, 140 Cherry Street, Marienville, PA.

Family and friends may leave online condolences, light a memorial candle, or obtain more information at www.furlongfuneralhome.com.

