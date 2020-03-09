Richard J. “R.J.” Brown, Sr., 84, of Tampa, Florida, passed away unexpectedly at home on Tuesday, March 3, 2020.

R.J. was born on January 5, 1936, in Oil City, Pennsylvania.

R.J. proudly served his country in the United States Navy.

After his honorable discharge, he married Freda Grossman in 1956.

Blessed with four children, they were happily married until her death in 1990.

R.J was recognized in the Glass Industry for his expertise, mentorship, and a work ethic rivaled by none.

His distinguished career spanned more than fifty years, the majority with Anchor Hocking/Anchor Glass.

In 1993, R.J. and Brenda married and began their wonderful life together.

The patriarch of his extended family, R.J. will be dearly missed by all whose lives were touched by his wisdom and generosity.

He was a fierce protector of his family and what seemed like the entire animal kingdom.

R.J. had a philanthropic soul; he was always there to help anyone in need.

He gave from his heart and his generosity truly knew no bounds.

He had an innate sense of knowing just how to help: care, advice, time, and support.

A true Renaissance man, he had a wide variety of interests including antique soda bottles, reading, cacti, traveling the world with his cherished wife Brenda, and raising tortoises.

His quick wit and sense of humor made any gathering unforgettable.

R.J. was an inspiration and role model to his children and grandchildren.

R.J. is survived by his beloved wife Brenda of 26 years; four children, Richard Brown, Jr. (Tana), Jacqueline Miller (Bradley), Cathleen Gillies (Robert), and Corinne Flanagan (Timothy); eight grandchildren, Richard Miller, Dan Miller (Jennifer), Elise Miller, Chelsea Brown, Caitlin Gillies, Erin Gillies, Patrick Gillies, and Ellery Flanagan; sister, Jacqueline Gardner; nieces and nephews, Kerry Gryczynski, Lorraine Grossman, Daniel Gardner, Joseph Grossman, Brian Grossman, and countless dear friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Daniel and Frances (Shmbor) Brown and his cherished dog, Charlie (Sir Charles).

Family will receive friends in Cunningham Funeral Home, Inc., 306 Bessemer Ave., Grove City, PA on Thursday, March 12, 2029 from 11:00 AM till the time of service at 1:00 PM. He will be laid to rest at Prairie Cemetery, Harrisville

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in R.J.’s memory to an Animal Rescue charitable organization of your choice.

