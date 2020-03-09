 

Say What?!: Large, Non-Native Fish Found in Pennsylvania Pond

Monday, March 9, 2020 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Jill McDermott

Large-non-native-fish-found-in-Pennsylvania-pondRADNOR TWP., Pa. – Authorities in Pennsylvania said a large non-native fish, an alligator gar, was found in a pond at a public park.

The Radnor Township Police Department said a resident found the alligator gar floating dead in the pod at Fenimore Park this week.

Read the full story here.


