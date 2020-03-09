State Police Calls: Police Called to Local School to Investigate Juice Box Theft

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Retail Theft in Rimersburg

Police say a known juvenile stole a juice box, valued at 80 cents, from the school cafeteria at Union School District on Baker Street in Rimersburg around 11:32 a.m. on Friday, March 6.

Retail Theft in Paint Township

Around 9:39 a.m. on Friday, March 6, Clarion-based State Police became aware of a retail theft that occurred at the Country Fair located on U.S. 322 in Paint Township.

The investigation is ongoing.

Retail Theft in Monroe Township

Clarion-based State police were dispatched to the Clarion Walmart store in Monroe Township for a report of a retail theft around 2:31 p.m. on Friday, March 6.

Police say 31-year-old Nicole Torchia, of Rimersburg, was subsequently charged for retail theft through District Court 18-3-02, for the theft of numerous consumable items valued at $24.15.

Retail Theft in Monroe Township

Around 12:23 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, Clarion-based State Police investigated a retail theft at the BP gas station where the suspects allegedly removed $14.83 of miscellaneous goods then fled the business without paying.

The stolen goods included a bottle of iced tea valued at $4.95, a 20-ounce soda valued at $4.22, candy bars valued at $2.58, and Sour Patch Kids candy valued at $4.59.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.