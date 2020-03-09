Three Teens Arrested for Underage Drinking in Elk Township

ELK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to an incident of underage drinking in Elk Township on Friday.

According to police, around 10:15 p.m. on Friday, March 6, a 17-year-old Knox male, a 18-year-old Cranberry male, and a 19-year-old Knox male were discovered at a party on Pine City Road in Elk Township, Clarion County, drinking alcohol.

All three of the males were arrested for underage drinking.

