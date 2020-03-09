William Robert “Bob” Rowland, of Grandview Rd. Oil City, PA., passed away from this life to his heavenly home on March 7, 2020.

He was 89.

Born June 15, 1930 in Oil City, PA., he was the son of the late Clair B. and Gertrude Price Rowland.

Bob’s father died when Bob was young.

His step father was Joseph Liddle, with whom he shared the love of hunting.

A 1948 graduate of Oil City High School, Bob served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War.

A member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers for over 65 years, Bob was an electrician and retired from Mortimer Electric.

Bob was of the Lutheran faith and attended Christ Lutheran Church in Oil City, where he additionally served as a Trustee.

Bob was married to the former Dorothy Holquist on Dec. 29, 1950.

They celebrated 59 years of marriage prior to her passing in 2010.

Surviving are his three children, Cathy Kluck and her husband Bill of Oil City, William A. Rowland of Oil City and James Rowland and his wife Jan, of New Jersey.

He is also survived by the following grandchildren and great grandchildren: Melissa Danzer and children Taylor, Chase, Ryan and Grace; Steven Sharp and his wife, Danielle, and their son Rhys; William G. Rowland, Tonie Rowland and children Keegan, Ada, and Chloe, David Rowland and son Michael; Amy Rowland, Bill Kluck and his wife Shannon and their children Christian and Anna Beth; and Kellie Earle and her husband Ed and their children Ben and Aubrey.

He is also survived by in-laws, Ann & Howard O’Neil, Dick & Martha Holquist, Elaine Holquist, Linda Holquist, Gary Holquist, Tom and Bev Holquist, Barb Rowland as well as many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and wife, Bob was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Michelle Rowland; a sister, Betty Kitchell; a brother, Jack Rowland and step -siblings, William, Howard and Trudy; as well as in-laws, John and Ruth Holquist, Robert Holquist and Donald Holquist.

Per Bob’s wishes, there will be no public viewing or visitation.

Private services and interment in Shaw Farm Cemetery will take place at the convenience of the immediate family with Rev. David Oester of Christ Lutheran Church, Officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations, if desired, may be made to Christ Lutheran Church, 1029 Grandview Rd. Oil City, PA. 16301

Oakwood Heights, with designation for residents of the Woodside Neighborhood, 10 Vo-Tech Dr. Oil City, PA. 16301 or to Asera Care Hospice 12664 Route 19S., Waterford, PA. 16441 or to a charity of one’s choice.

The family wishes to thank friends and caregivers for their prayers, kindness and compassion while caring for Bob during his illness.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.