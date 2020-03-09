Woman Attempts to Pay for Meal, Cigarettes With Playing Cards, Says It Was ‘Just a Little Law’ She Broke

SCRUBGRASS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police responded to a bizarre incident of retail theft at the Emlenton Truck Plaza on Saturday.

According to police, around 8:37 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, 60-year-old Melissa Shay, of Parker, arrived at the Emlenton Truck Plaza and entered the restaurant. She allegedly ordered $17.78 worth of food, then after receiving her food, went out into the store side of the plaza, and asked for two packs of American Spirit cigarettes.

Police say when the cigarettes were laid on the counter, Shay picked them up and attempted to pay for them with two playing cards, specifically the ten of spades and the ten of clubs. She then exited the store, smoked a cigarette, and walked back in the restaurant and ordered another cup of coffee.

Shay then allegedly attempted to pay her restaurant bill with a two of spades playing card.

According to police, Shay initially denied taking the items and then said it was “just a little law” that she had broken.

Shay was arrested and transported to the Franklin-based State Police barracks for processing for summary retail theft. The charge was filed through District Court 28-3-04.

