Today – Showers, mainly before 4pm. High near 55. Southwest wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight – Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light west after midnight.

Wednesday – A slight chance of showers after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. South wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Calm wind.

Thursday – A chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night – Showers, mainly after 8pm. Low around 48. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday – Showers, mainly before 2pm. High near 50. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday Night – A chance of showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 45.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 47.

