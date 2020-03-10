Beryl D. Reitz, 84, of Venus passed away unexpectedly on March 8, 2020.

Born on November 20, 1935 in Heathville, PA; he was the son of Walter Clair and Elva Edna Myers Reitz.

He graduated from Clarion-Limestone High School in 1955.

On December 30, 1958 Beryl was married to Bernice A. Kaltenbach Reitz who preceded him in death on September 1, 2010.

He served in the United States Army from 1958 to 1960 as a M.P. at Sandia Base in New Mexico.

He then went on to serve two years active reserve and two years inactive reserve and was honorably discharged with the rank of SP5.

Beryl worked for the Warren Corporation in Shippenville until they closed in 1964.

He then went on to work at Joy Manufacturing in Franklin from 1964 until his retirement in February 2000.

He was well known for his welding and woodworking skills and he enjoyed hunting.

Beryl is survived by his four children, Timothy Reitz and his wife Lynn of Lucinda, Theodore Reitz and his wife Paula of Venus, Gary Reitz and his wife Estella of Moreno Valley California, and Brenda A. Manno of Shippenville.

Also surviving are seven grandchildren, Mandy Fox, Shelby Reitz, Wyatt Reitz, Brittany Reitz, Gwyneth Manno, Dominick Manno, and Jadyn Manno.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Bernice, and siblings, Lee A. Reitz, Rev. H. Dale Reitz, Irene Lauer, Lois Schill, and Eugene Reitz.

Friends will be received at the Faller Funeral Home, Inc. in Fryburg on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 from 2-4pm and 7-9pm.

Funeral services will be held at 10 am on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Faller Funeral Home, Inc. in Fryburg, with his great-nephew Rev. Matthew Reitz presiding.

Interment will be in the St. Michael Cemetery following the service.

Please visit www.fallerfuneralhome.com to share your memories and photos and offer your condolences.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.