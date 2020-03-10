BREAKING NEWS: 70-Year-Old New Bethlehem Man Airlifted to Pittsburgh Hospital After Being Injured in Fire

PORTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police say a 70-year-old New Bethlehem man was seriously injured in an outdoor fire on Sunday.

Punxsutawney-based State Police say the victim, whose name was not released, was found with severe burns to the majority of his body around 7:32 p.m. on Sunday, March 8, at a location on Smithland Road in Porter Township, Clarion County.

The victim was flown to UPMC Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh for treatment.

According to police, Chief Barry Fox of the New Bethlehem Fire Company 1 requested the assistance of a Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal in determining the origin and cause of the fire.

Police say an examination of the scene indicated the victim was burning trash, and the fire extended to nearby leaves. The victim’s clothing and boots were then accidentally ignited as he tried to contain the fire.

Approximately one-quarter acre of leaves and ground debris was burned.

No other injuries were reported.

