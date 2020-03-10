C-L’s Callen Named 2020 KSAC Boys’ Basketball MVP; All-Conference Team Chosen

FRILLS CORNERS, Pa. (D9Sports) – Clarion-Limestone junior Hayden Callen was named the KSAC boys’ basketball MVP in a vote by the league’s coaches, while a first-, second-, and third-team all-conference team were also chosen.

(Photo of C-L’s Hayden Callen, who was named the KSAC boys’ basketball MVP. Photo by Jared Bakaysa of JB Graphics. See more of Bakaysa’s work here)

The first-team All-Conference team consists of Callen’s C-L teammate Deion Deas along with A-C Valley’s Levi Orton, Clarion’s Cal German, Karns City’s Chase Beighley and Keystone’s Troy Johnson.

Second-team All-KSAC includes A-C Valley’s Eddie Stevanus, Cranberry’s Matt McQuaide, Moniteau’s Ethan McDeavitt, North Clarion’s Matson Higgins and Redbank Valley’s Bryson Bain.

The third-team all-KSAC squad contains Clarion’s Nick Frederick, Keystone’s Isaak Jones, Redbank Valley’s Chris Marshall, Union’s Caden Rainey and Venango Catholic’s Andrew Burda.

The all-conference teams were also selected by the KSAC coaches.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.