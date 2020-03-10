Christina Carone, 61, a resident of 391 Bombishi Road, Utica; died peacefully at 7:45 AM Saturday, March 7, 2020, in The Collins House of Rocky Grove; with her loving family by her side following a period of declining health.

She was born in Franklin on September 8, 1958, a beloved daughter of the late: William and Bonnie Ross Sakalousky.

Christina was a 1976 graduate of Rocky Grove High School.

Following high school, she attended Clarion University, where she earned her B.S. degree in Education; she went on to earn her Masters degree in Education at Gannon University in Erie.

She was a dedicated teacher for many years within The Franklin Area School District.

She had taught at Utica Elementary, Central Elementary, and Victory Elementary schools through the years, primarily fifth grade.

She was a longtime member of the state, and local teachers unions.

A kind, dedicated, strong, and caring woman, Christina was fondly known to so many members of her family, school children, and friends, as a mainstay, beloved teacher, and confidant.

Her presence will be deeply missed by the countless people whose lives she touched and enriched.

In her spare time, she enjoyed spending time with her family, crafting, tending to her plants, thrift store shopping, helping others, nature walks, listening to live music, and the companionship of her dogs.

She was an active and faithful member of St. Patrick Church in Franklin.

Christina was married on June 14, 1985 to Joseph P. Carone, who survives.

In addition to her beloved husband, Christina is survived by two daughters, Alexandra Carone of Eastampton, NJ and Carmen Carone of Pittsburgh, PA.

She is also survived by three brothers, two sisters, her many brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Family and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial Thursday at 11 AM in St. Patrick Church, 949 Liberty Street in Franklin; with Monsignor John J. Herbein, pastor, officiating.

Interment shall be private.

Memorial contributions, if desired, may be directed in Christina’s name to: Precious Paws Animal Rescue, 720 Atlantic Avenue, Franklin, PA 16323.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street in Franklin.

Please visit: www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information and to leave a note of condolence.

