Clarion American Legion Offers March Specials, Thursday Night Bingo

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – American Legion Post #066 in Clarion has a wide range of specials available this month, including Friday fish specials.

While the American Legion, located at 530 Main Street in Clarion, offers their regular fish dinners all year round, this time of year they also offer a number of Friday fish specials, as well as other nightly specials.

March’s Friday night specials include Cilantro Lime Mahi Mahi with Tequila Rice on Friday, March 13; Shrimp and Broccoli Alfredo on Friday, March 20; and Almond Crusted Catfish with Cranberry Rice Pilaf on Friday, March 27.

And, don’t forget about the salad bar!

Fridays may be popular for fish, but there are also specials available through the week.

Tuesday night specials:

March 10: Pizza

March 17: Corned Beef and Cabbage

March 24: Buffalo Chicken Totchos

March 31: B.L.T. on Rye

Thursday night specials:

March 12: Chicken and Beer Cheese on a Pretzel Roll

March 19: Tacos

March 26: Turkey Club Wrap

Wednesday and Saturday night are wing nights.

Carry outs are also available nightly.

American Legion Post #066 hosts Bingo every Thursday night starting at 6:30 p.m.

It is open to the public.

Call 814-226-9482 for more information.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.