Clarion Chamber Presents Lifetime Achievement Award to Randall Stom Posthumously

CLARION, Pa., (EYT) – The Clarion Area Chamber of Business and Industry awarded its 2019 Lifetime Achievement Award posthumously to Randall C. Stom at the annual awards dinner on Saturday, March 7.

The Lifetime Achievement Award is given to a recipient who has dedicated his/or her life to a worthy cause or somehow made an impact in society or the lives of others.

Stom died on November 12, 2019.

The nomination came as no surprise to those who knew Randall Stom or those whose lives he impacted through one of the many civic groups in which he participated.

Stom was born on February 25, 1963, in Sacramento, California, to Dale and Betty Lee Stom.

He graduated from Clarion-Limestone High School in 1981.

After high school, he attended Clarion University and received his Bachelor of Science degree in 1985. He then earned his Master’s degree in Science Education in 1987.

Stom enrolled in the University of South Carolina, where he pursued Post-Graduate Doctoral Studies in Education and Education Administration.

Upon returning to Clarion to be with his dad (Dale), Stom embarked on his lifelong dream of becoming a funeral director.

In 2012, he graduated with honors and was recognized by his peers with the Memorial Award for leadership from the Pennsylvania Institute of Mortuary Science in Pittsburgh.

Stom worked as an Educator and Funeral Director for Goble Funeral Home & Crematory. He was elected to the office of Clarion County Coroner in 2017. He previously served as Deputy Coroner under Terry Shaffer.

Randall became involved in the Clarion County Coalition for Suicide Prevention and helped the county obtain a $20,000 grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Health used to establish a quick response team to assist families and first responders in the case of a suicide.

He was active in providing access to addiction treatment and was involved in making Alcoholics Anonymous meetings available in our communities.

He was a Recovery Champion Award recipient, an award bestowed by the Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission. It has been given to only two individuals, Stom and State Rep. Donna Oberlander, for helping others “find, achieve, and sustain recovery.”

In addition to his professional work, Stom was active in many community organizations.

Stom’s love of music touched too many people to count. He was a member of the both the Chancel Choir at the First United Methodist Church and the Clarion Community Choir.

A fan of the stage and comedy, he volunteered countless times, sharing his musical and acting talents.

During the church’s annual “Broadway Methodist Style,” he was always an anticipated act, making you cry with songs like “Pure Imagination” and “Neverland” or laughing until your sides hurt with “I Love to Laugh.”

Stom’s leadership was well noted locally. He was often sought after for his knowledge and, of course, his willingness to volunteer his time.

He served as President of the Clarion Kiwanis Club and enjoyed serving hot sausage sandwiches in the concession stand during A.L.F. each fall. He received the Distinguished Club Award from the Pennsylvania district of Kiwanis Clubs.

Stom was instrumental in developing the Bring up Grades – or “B.U.G.” – program. The purpose of the program is to engage elementary students to develop better study habits and improve their grades.

He was previously employed by Pathways Adolescent Center where he cared deeply for the juveniles that he encountered and showed them the compassion and encouragement to help them transition back into a normal lifestyle.

He served on the Board of Directors for Pennies from Heaven.

As an advocate for domestic violence victims, he served on the Board of Directors of S.A.F.E. (Stop Abuse for Everyone, Inc.).

He often helped serve dinner at Food for Friends, wrapped Christmas presents at the mall, and rang the Salvation Army bell during the holidays.

Stom was the proud father of sons Hunter Stom and his wife Samantha, Jordan Stom and his wife Catherine, and his daughter Macy and her husband, Zachary Angstadt. He was the beloved grandfather of Jack.

Stom’s son, Hunter, accepted the award on his father’s behalf, speaking of his father’s love of community and family.

A video presentation at the awards dinner displayed Stom in the different roles in which he served the community.

