Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Sweet & Spicy Chicken Sandwiches

Serve this sweet and spicy sandwich with a side of coleslaw!

Sweet & Spicy Chicken Sandwiches

Ingredients

2-1/2 pounds boneless skinless chicken breasts

1 – 18 oz. bottle sweet and spicy barbecue sauce, divided

2 tablespoons honey mustard

1 – 8 oz. can unsweetened crushed pineapple, undrained

8 hamburger buns, split and toasted

Toppings: Lettuce leaves, thinly sliced red onion, and smoked Gouda cheese

Directions

~Place chicken breasts in a 4-quart slow cooker. Combine 1/4 cup barbecue sauce and mustard; pour over chicken. Cover and cook on low until chicken is tender, 2-1/2 to 3 hours.

~Remove chicken; discard liquid. Shred chicken with 2 forks and add back to slow cooker. Add crushed pineapple and remaining barbecue sauce; cover and cook on high for 15 minutes.

~Serve on toasted buns with desired toppings.

