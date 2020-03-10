 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Sweet & Spicy Chicken Sandwiches

Tuesday, March 10, 2020 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by J.C. Taggart

Serve this sweet and spicy sandwich with a side of coleslaw!

Sweet & Spicy Chicken Sandwiches

Ingredients

2-1/2 pounds boneless skinless chicken breasts
1 – 18 oz. bottle sweet and spicy barbecue sauce, divided
2 tablespoons honey mustard
1 – 8 oz. can unsweetened crushed pineapple, undrained
8 hamburger buns, split and toasted
Toppings: Lettuce leaves, thinly sliced red onion, and smoked Gouda cheese

Directions

~Place chicken breasts in a 4-quart slow cooker. Combine 1/4 cup barbecue sauce and mustard; pour over chicken. Cover and cook on low until chicken is tender, 2-1/2 to 3 hours.

~Remove chicken; discard liquid. Shred chicken with 2 forks and add back to slow cooker. Add crushed pineapple and remaining barbecue sauce; cover and cook on high for 15 minutes.

~Serve on toasted buns with desired toppings.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.