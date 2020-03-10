Clarion Woman Accused of Striking Man in Face With Glass Bowl During Domestic Dispute

ASHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion woman is facing charges following a domestic incident in which she reportedly struck a man in the face and arms with a glass bowl.

Court documents indicate the Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 48-year-old Tina Marie Forehand.

According to a criminal complaint, around 12:12 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, Trooper Beers, of PSP Clarion, responded to a report of a domestic dispute at a residence on State Route 338 in Ashland Township, Clarion County.

The victim reported Tina Marie Forehand struck him in the face and arms with a glass bowl while he was laying on his couch. Forehand then allegedly fled the scene, the complaint states.

The victim had visible red marks on his face and around his left eye, as well as a bump on his forehead and blood on his left ear and left hand, the complaint notes.

Forehand was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter at 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, March 8, on the following charges:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

She is currently free on $2,500.00 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17, with Judge Heeter presiding.

