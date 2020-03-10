Crews Respond to Three Car Collision in Front of Courthouse

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Emergency crews responded to a three-vehicle crash that occurred on Monday night on Main Street in Clarion Borough.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Clarion County 9-1-1 received a call around 9:31 p.m. reporting a three-vehicle crash on Main Street near its intersection with 5th Avenue, in front of the Clarion County Courthouse.

Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1, Shippenville-Elk Volunteer Ambulance, and Clarion Borough Police Department were dispatched to the scene.

No additional details are available at this time.

Fire and EMS crews cleared the scene around 10:22 p.m., while police remained at the scene until around 3:48 a.m.

