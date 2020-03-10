Curtis E. Wood, 92, of Sugarcreek, passed away at Sugar Creek Station on March 8, 2020 at 12:30 am.

Curtis was born on April 2, 1927 in Canal Township, the son of the late Earl and Winifred (Deeter) Wood.

He was a graduate of Franklin High School. Following graduation, he served stateside in the US Navy during WWII.

Curtis met his wife Norma (Yarnell) at the Sugarcreek Roller Rink.

They were married at the Evangelical United Brethren Church by Dr. Boyd Coleman on September 22, 1951.

Norma preceded him in death, December 26, 2017.

He worked at the Amalie Refinery until it was destroyed by fire on June 19, 1970.

Curtis was also a volunteer fireman and helped to battle the blaze at the refinery.

He then worked for Frito Lay and retired from Joy Manufacturing.

Curtis loved to travel with his wife, Norma.

They traveled to every state in the Union except for Hawaii and nine Canadian provinces.

They visited state fairs in Florida, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Wyoming, Washington, New York and Iowa.

Some of them were visited multiple times.

They cruised the Caribbean and visited Caracas, Venezuela before it closed to US travelers.

They went to world fairs in New York City, Montreal, Knoxville, and New Orleans.

They also traveled to Europe, visiting Holland, Vienna, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and Paris.

On their second trip to Europe, they crossed the English Channel seeing the White Cliffs of Dover.

They then visited the British Isles, Wales, England, Scotland and Ireland.

They always took an annual fall anniversary trip to see the fall leaves in New York or New England.

Curtis and Norma were snowbirds, and wintered for years at Grandma’s Grove in LaBelle, FL and most recently at Town and Country in Sebring, FL.

They made friends wherever they were.

They often stopped to visit the friends across the country on their travels.

Summer weekends were spent in Franklin going to lunch and driving back roads with Libby and Kevin.

Curtis loved to fish and hunt.

He loved the fishing trips to Long Pointe Lodge in Elk Lake, Ontario with family and friends.

Curtis enjoyed puzzles and frequented garage sales on his drives to add to his puzzle collection.

Left to cherish his memory are his children; his son, George Wood; his daughters, Elizabeth “Libby” Wood Stover and her husband, Kevin, Susan Wood Nasuti and her husband, Richard, Debra Wood Ring and her husband, Richard.

He is also survived by his grandchildren, Jessica Oen and her husband, Ken, Rebecca Wood and her husband, Donald, Mallory Rowe and her husband, Cory, Tanner Wood and his wife Jaye, Emma Wood and her husband Tim, Richard Ring and his wife, Sonia, Laura Nasuti and her husband, Ben Hagberg, Claire Nasuti and her husband, Peter Voakes, Sam Nasuti, Jessica Crawford and her husband, Rob, Joshua Stover and his wife, Martha; and his 21 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his sister Dorothy Wood Albert.

Friends are invited to share their memories at the Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323, on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm.

A celebration of his life will be held on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Franklin First United Methodist Church, 1102 Liberty Street, Franklin, PA 16323, with Rev. Wade Berkey, pastor of the church, officiating. Military honors will be accorded by the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard.

Interment will be at Lupher Chapel Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made in Curtis’ honor to the First United Methodist Church, 1102 Liberty Street, Franklin, PA 16323.

To send cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

