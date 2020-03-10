Emlenton Man Accused of Attempting to Break Into Residence, Knocking Down 80-Year-Old Woman

EMLENTON BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – An Emlenton man is accused of attempting to break into a residence and pushing over an 80-year-old woman in the process.

Court documents indicate the Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 42-year-old Richard B. Kamerer.

According to a criminal complaint, around 4:37 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, Trooper Barnhill, of the Franklin-based State Police, was assigned to investigate a possible burglary.

According to the complaint, Richard Kamerer arrived at a known victim’s property on Hill Street in Emlenton Borough, Venango County, around 4:00 p.m. He was not allowed inside the residence and stayed on the porch. He reportedly became rude and belligerent “because he felt he was waiting too long.” He was then asked to leave.

Kamerer allegedly kicked the door and attempted to push the door in and attempted to break into the residence numerous times. The victim then opened the door and asked him once again to leave, the complaint indicates.

The complaint states Kamerer then pushed the victim, an 80-year-old female, to the floor in an effort to enter the residence. An altercation then occurred, and Kamerer was struck on the head with a baseball bat by a known male, causing injury. Kamerer still allegedly refused to leave the scene. He then entered the residence to remove an electrical extension cord.

Kamerer was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey at 2:10 p.m. on Sunday, March 8, on the following charges:

– Burglary – Overnight Accommodations; Person Present, Bodily Injury Crime, Felony 1

– Criminal Trespass-Break Into Structure, Felony 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

Unable to post $15,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Venango County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 18, in Venango County Central Court.

