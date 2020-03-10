 

Fire Truck Catches on Fire in Clarion

Tuesday, March 10, 2020 @ 09:03 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

1D4A7763
MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Emergency personnel had to call in some of their own compatriots after a Clarion fire engine caught on fire on Monday afternoon.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

According to a representative of Clarion County 9-1-1, the incident occurred at the BP gas station in Monroe Township around 5:11 p.m.

Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1 and Limestone Township Volunteer Fire Company were dispatched to the scene; however, Limestone’s response was canceled when the fire was extinguished before they could respond.

Chief Doug Preston of Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1 said he believes the fire may have been caused by an electrical issue.

The scene was cleared around 7:11 p.m.

The truck was towed from the scene to an area garage. Chief Preston didn’t have an estimate as to when it may be back in service.

1D4A7762

1D4A7759


