Janet E. Gray, 80, of East Windsor, New Jersey, formerly of Clarion, passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the Hospital of University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia.

She was born on November 12, 1939 in Miola; daughter of the late Jess Fred and Molly Maryjane Shew Dolby.

Janet graduated from the Clarion Area High School.

She married Robert Lee Gray; whom preceded her in death on April 18, 2003.

Janet worked in the Clerical Position for the state of New Jersey for numerous years until her retirement.

She enjoyed bowling, reading, game shows, especially Family Feud, and watching her son and grandson race at motocross races.

Janet also enjoyed playing board games and spend time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her son, Bruce Gray and his wife, Claudia, of Flemington, NJ; eight grandchildren, Justin and Jessica Herman of Howell, NJ, Deborah, Carly, and Kyle Jones of Bordentown, NJ, and Cole, Conner, and Katie Gray of Flemington, NJ; a brother, Lad Dolby and his wife, Shirley, of Strattanville; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Janet was preceded in death by her parents, loving husband, two daughters, Debbie Herman and Kelly Jones and a brother, Russ Dolby.

The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020 at the Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020 in the funeral home.

Interment will follow in the Miola Cemetery.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

