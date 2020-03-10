Janet L. Bodenhorn, 75, of Shippenville, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at the Butler Memorial Hospital.

She was born on July 20, 1944 in Huefner; daughter of the late Roy and Helen Ginkle Judy.

Janet married Robert Bodenhorn, Sr. on February 19, 1966; whom preceded her in death on July 30, 2017.

She worked at the former BI-LO in Clarion for numerous years and then worked for her family business, Bodenhorn Auto, until her retirement.

Janet was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Clarion.

She enjoyed riding on the motorcycle, traveling, and spending time with her grandchildren.

Janet loved wintering in Florida.

She is survived by her three children, Robert Bodenhorn, Jr. of Shippenville, Casey Bodenhorn and his wife, Glenna, of Brockway, and Penny Campbell and her husband, Cory, of Oil City; four grandchildren, Cassandra Bodenhorn and Ben, Owen, and Jack Campbell; and a great grandson, Asher.

Janet is also survived by a sister, Geraldine Weaver and her husband, Dave, of Marble; two brothers: William Judy and his wife, Jean, and Roy Judy and his wife, Lisa, all of Lucinda; and two sisters-in-law, Pam Judy of Lucinda and Connie Judy of Fisher.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and two brothers, Donald Judy and James “Tiny” Judy.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Clarion with Rev. Monty Sayers, pastor presiding.

Interment will follow in the Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

