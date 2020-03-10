Police Release Details on Fatal Crash Involving Amish Buggy

IRWIN TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police have released the details of the fatal crash that occurred on Sunday afternoon involving a log truck and an Amish buggy.

According to police, around 3:08 p.m. on Sunday, March 8, a 2014 Peterbilt log truck operated by 54-year-old Richard R. Stanford, of Punxsutawney, was traveling east on State Route 208 just west of Georgetown Road, in Irwin Township, Venango County.

Police say Stanford failed to observe an Amish buggy that was also traveling eastbound, moving slowly, straddling the eastbound fog line. Stanford’s log truck struck the buggy, then continued east for approximately 264 feet before coming to a final rest.

The driver of the buggy, whose name was not released, suffered suspected serious injuries and was flown by STAT MedEvac to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown, Ohio.

Two passengers, Mary Troyer, of Harrisville, and a known 10-year-old male juvenile, were found deceased at the scene.

A female juvenile passenger suffered suspected serious injuries and was transported by STAT MedEvac to Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Another male juvenile passenger suffered suspected minor injuries and was transported to Grove City Hospital by Emlenton Area Ambulance Service. He was later released.

Stanford was using a seat belt and was not injured.

Police say the truck sustained functional damage to its front passenger side fender, while the buggy sustained disabling damage to the entire vehicle. The horse that was pulling the buggy was found deceased at the scene.

Stanford was charged with a traffic violation.

Clintonville Volunteer Fire Department, PennDOT, and Hovis Towing also assisted at the scene.

