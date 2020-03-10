 

North Clarion’s Gatesman Named 2020 KSAC Girls’ Basketball MVP; All-Conference Teams Named

Tuesday, March 10, 2020 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Chris Rossetti

Abby Gatesman North Clarion BakaysaFRILLS CORNERS, Pa. (D9SPorts) – North Clarion senior Abby Gatesman was named the KSAC girls’ basketball MVP in voting by the league’s coaches, while first-, second-, and third-team all-conference teams were also named.

(Photo of North Clarion’s Abby Gatesman, who was named the KSAC girls’ basketball MVP. Photo by Jared Bakaysa of JB Graphics. See more of Bakaysa’s work here)

Earning first-team All-Conference nods were Clarion’s Kait Constantino, Cranberry’s Ava Ferringer, Keystone’s Emily Lauer, Redbank Valley’s Tara Hinderliter and Union’s Dominika Logue.

The second-team All-KSAC squad consisted of Moniteau’s Kristin Auvil and Aslyn Pry, North Clarion’s Mackenzie Bauer and Gabby Schmader and Redbank Valley’s Lauren Smith.

Named third-team All-KSAC were Clarion’s Jordan Best, Clarion-Limestone’s Frances Milliron, Keystone’s Danae Hurrelbrink and Jozee weaver and North Clarion’s Haley Sherman.

The all-conference teams were also voted on by the coaches.


