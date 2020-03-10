Police: Driver Yelled Racial Slurs at Woman, Damaged Property

FARMINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police are seeking information on an incident of criminal mischief that occurred in Farmington Township on Friday night.

According to police, around 8:32 p.m. on Friday, March 6, an individual slowed his vehicle on State Route 36 in Farmington Township and yelled racial slurs at a known 42-year-old Tionesta woman, then sped away from the scene.

At a later time the same evening, the vehicle returned to the scene and drove through the victim’s driveway and yard, causing damage.

According to police, the involved vehicle was identified as a 2002 Dodge.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information related to these incidents is asked to contact PSP Marienville at 814-927-5253.

