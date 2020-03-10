Police ID Wrong-Way Driver in Fatal I-80 Crash

SANDY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Punxsutawney-based State Police have released the name of the wrong-way driver in the fatal Interstate 80 crash that occurred on Saturday afternoon.

According to police, around 3:13 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, a three-vehicle crash occurred on Interstate 80 eastbound near mile marker 99.4 in Sandy Township, Clearfield County.

Police say a 2018 Freightliner Cascadia truck, operated by 62-year-old Richard L. Hughes, of Greenville, and a 2010 Toyota RAV4, operated by 43-year-old Ryan V. Muirhead, of DuBois, were traveling east on Interstate 80, with Hughes truck in the left land and Muirhead’s vehicle in the right lane.

According to police, a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado, operated by 33-year-old Shara M. Franco, of Brockway, was traveling in the wrong direction, westbound in the eastbound lanes.

Police say Hughes attempted to avoid a collision with Franco’s vehicle by swerving into the right lane of travel. Franco’s vehicle then struck the trailer of Hughes’ vehicle near the fourth and fifth axles. Following the initial impact, Franco’s vehicle continued west and struck Muirhead’s vehicle head-on, which caused Franco’s vehicle to rotate clockwise and come to a final rest facing east in the middle of the eastbound lanes.

Muirhead’s vehicle rotated counterclockwise, rolled onto its roof, and came to a final rest facing west on the south side of the guide rail.

Ryan Muirhead was pronounced dead at the scene by the Clearfield County Coroner.

Franco suffered suspected serious injuries and was transported to UPMC Altoona by STAT MedEvac.

Hughes was wearing a seat belt and was not injured.

Muirhead’s passengers were all wearing seat belts; 40-year-old Tammy L. Llewellyn, of DuBois, was transported to UPMC Altoona by STAT MedEvac. 42-year-old David L. Barncastle, of Brookville, were transported to Allegheny General Hospital by STAT MedEvac. A six-year-old female passenger, from DuBois, was transported to Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh by STAT MedEvac.

Trooper Seth Gould, the investigating officer on the case, listed “Homicide by Vehicle” as the nature of the incident. However, no charges have been filed as the morning of March 10.

The case remains under investigation.

