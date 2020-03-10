 

Police Respond to Collision on Route 36

Tuesday, March 10, 2020 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

policeFARMINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police responded to a two-vehicle accident on State Route 36 on Sunday afternoon.

According to police, around 12:22 p.m. on Sunday, March 8, the crash occurred on Route 36 at its intersection with Breezemont Drive in Farmington Township, Clarion County.

Police say 58-year-old Michael J. Grisnik, of New Brighton, Pa., was operating a 2014 Ford F-150 XLT, traveling north on Route 36, while 39-year-old Candice Slaughter, of Greenwood Lake, New York, was operating a 2008 Kia Sportage, traveling south on Route 36.

Grisnik attempted to make a left-hand turn onto Miola Road and entered the path of Slaughter’s vehicle. Slaughter’s vehicle struck Grisnik’s vehicle, causing disabling damage to both vehicles, police say.

Grisnik, his passenger, 55-year-old Anita C. Grisnik, of New Brighton, and Slaughter were using seat belts.

No injuries were reported.

Grisnik was charged with a traffic violation.


