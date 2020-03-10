Redbank Valley, Keystone Girls to Air Tuesday on Laurel Eye Clinic High School Basketball Powered by the Haskell House

KITTANNING, Pa. (D9Sports)– A pair of PIAA Class 2A girls’ playoff games – Keystone vs. Bishop McCort and Redbank Valley vs. Bellwood-Antis – will Tuesday evening on Laurel Eye Clinic High School Basketball powered by the Haskell House via EYT Media/D9Sports.com.

(Photo: Redbank Valley’s Claire Clouse (left) and Keystone’s Maddie Dunlap)

Action will get started at 6 p.m. with a second-round game between Keystone and Bishop McCort from Armstrong High School in Kittanning and will continue with play at 7 p.m. from DuBois High School with a second-round game between Redbank Valley and tw0-time defending PIAA champion Bellwood-Antis.

Dustin Kifer and Chris Rossetti will have the call of the Keystone/Bishop McCort game with Mike Kalinowski and Bob “The Governor” Dunkle on the call of the Redbank Valley/Bellwood-Antis contest.

The Kerle Tire Pregame show from Armstrong High School starts at 5:30 p.m., while the Kerle Tire Pregame Show from DuBois High School begins at 6:30 p.m.

HOW TO LISTEN: Keystone vs. Bishop McCort

Airtime from Armstrong High School for the Kerle Tire Pregame Show will be 5:30 p.m. with the game set to tip at 6 p.m.

Fans can listen to the game live on exploreClarion.com. Go straight to the website and find the story for the Keystone/Bishop McCort game and the player will work on any mobile device (You may need to hit the play button in order to get the stream to play) or click here to listen.

HOW TO LISTEN: Redbank Valley vs. Bellwood-Antis

Airtime from DuBois High School for the Kerle Tire Pregame Show will be 6:30 p.m. with the game set to tip at 7 p.m.

Fans can listen to the game live on exploreClarion.com. Go straight to the website and find the story for the game and the player will work on any mobile device (You may need to hit the play button in order to get the stream to play) or click here to listen.

The following local sponsors have signed on to make this year’s Laurel Eye Clinic Games of the Week Powered by the Haskell House possible:

Special thanks to Delta Contracting, State Representative Donna Oberlander, Burford & Henry Real Estate, Tin Town Metal Works, Hi-Level Golf Course, Joe’s Pizzeria and Italian Restaurant in New Bethlehem, District Judge Jeff Miller Pat Merwin Realty, Bills’ Service/Elite Exterior Cleaners, Puntneyville Store, and Nolf Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram for sponsoring tonight’s games as well

