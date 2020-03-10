Say What?!: Tito’s Warns Customers: Vodka is Not a Safe Hand Sanitizer

TEXAS – The Texas-based makers of Tito’s Handmade Vodka issued an unusual statement in response to a customer’s comment: Do not use vodka as hand sanitizer.

The issue was raised on Thursday when a customer said on Twitter that they had been using Tito’s Handmade Vodka to make homemade hand sanitizer.

