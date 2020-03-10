State Police Calls: DUI, Theft, Harassment, Assault, Found Property

FOREST/CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

DUI in Jenks Township

Police say around 10:56 a.m. on Monday, March 9, a known 47-year-old Dunmore, Pa. man operating a 2017 Toyota RAV4 on Woodland Drive/Eagle Lane in Jenks Township, Forest County, was investigated for suspicion of DUI.

Charges are pending through District Court 37-4-03.

The name of the driver was not released.

Theft in Washington Township

Around 10:08 a.m. on February 26, Marienville-based State Police were contacted regarding a theft at a location on State Route 36 in Washington Township, Clarion County.

The victim, a 63-year-old Tionesta woman, reported she had purchased land in December, and the prior landowner had included everything on the land in the purchase.

The victim told police on February 8 a relative of the prior landowner had taken eight or ten metal corral fence panels, valued at $960.00, off of the land.

Harassment in Washington Township

Around 2:00 p.m. on February 25, an incident of harassment reportedly occurred at a location on State Route 208 in Washington Township, Clarion County.

Police say a known 28-year-old Marble woman received multiple text messages from her ex-husband, a 32-year-old Fryburg man, over a six month period where he allegedly “called her foul names and used foul language.”

The name of the accused was not released.

Assault in Howe Township

Police say around 2:43 p.m. on February 13, a physical altercation occurred between a known juvenile and three staff members, including a 31-year-old Warren man and a 32-year-old Brookville man, at the Abraxas facility in Howe Township, Forest County.

The investigation is ongoing.

Found Property in Tionesta Borough

Marienville-based State Police received a call from an individual around 4:00 p.m. on Monday, March 9, who reported finding items belonging to another person at a location on River Street/Highland Street in Tionesta Borough.

No further details about the items were released.

The investigation is ongoing.

