State Police Investigating Fake $100 Bill Used in Marienville

Tuesday, March 10, 2020 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

investigationJENKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police are looking for a man who used a fake $100 bill to pay for gas, food, and drinks at a business in Marienville on Sunday night

Around 9:28 p.m. on Sunday, March 8, Marienville-based State Police received a report that an employee at the University Korner convenience store located in Marienville, Jenks Township, Forest County, had received a fake $100 bill for payment of gasoline and food and drink items that totaled $38.09.

The fake bill was presented to the cashier by an unknown white male.

Police say shortly after the man departed the scene, it was discovered the bill was fake and marked as “Not Legal Tender.”

According to police, the man involved was observed on video surveillance with two other unknown white males, all of whom entered a white Ford Flex SW with PA license LCM 5939.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Marienville-based State Police at 814-927-5253.


