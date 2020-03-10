UPDATE: Runaway Teen Located

KNOX BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police say a missing teen has been located.

Police say 16-year-old Sean Anthony Minnick who left his residence on Center Street in Knox Borough around 10:50 p.m. on Monday, March 9, was located around 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 10.

Police are not releasing any additional information at this point.

