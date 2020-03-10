Venango County Man to Be Sentenced Today on Ethnic Intimidation

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Venango County man who reportedly yelled obscenities at a family and fired two shots in the air on the bike trail in Rockland Township is due to be sentenced today.

According to court documents, 62-year-old Mark R. Rauenswinter, of Kennerdell, is scheduled to be sentenced by Judge Robert L. Boyer at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 10, on the following charge:

– Ethnic Intimidation, Felony 3

Court documents indicate Rauenswinter pleaded guilty to the above charge on January 10, 2020.

As a result of the plea agreement, the following charges were dismissed:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 1

– Terroristic Threats W/ Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1

– Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Comm. Lewd, Threatening, Etc. Language, Misdemeanor 3

– Disorderly Conduct Engage In Fighting, Misdemeanor 3

– Public Drunkenness And Similar Misconduct, Summary

Rauenswinter is currently free on $25,000.00 monetary bail.

The charges stem from an incident reported around 7:07 p.m. on July 28. State Police from Franklin responded to the report regarding an incident on the bike trail near 1031 Rails to Trails Drive, Rockland Township, Venango County.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint filed by Trooper Morrison, of PSP Franklin, on July 28, a known victim reported than an older white male threatened him and his family with bodily harm and made reference to his family being “sand (expletive)” telling them to leave the area. The victim stated that the man appeared to be highly intoxicated.

It was reported that the man made the statement: “I’ll bury you all in the river,” and he left the area. He returned brandishing a .357 Taurus Magnum pointing it in their direction, then fired two shots in the air.

Officer Morrison and assisting officers learned that the accused goes by the alias “Rocky.”

In addition, a witness heard Rauenswinter yelling obscenities at the victims.

Officers located Rauenswinter at a neighbor’s residence on Muskie Drive.

According to the complaint, he was highly intoxicated and had in his possession a .357 Tauras Magnum with five shells in the cylinder. Two cartridges were empty.

He was taken into custody. He was provided his Miranda warning at 7:55 p.m.

According to the complaint, he admitted to firing the revolver in the air in an attempt to scare the victims into leaving.

Rauenswinter was arraigned at 11:00 p.m. on July 28.

