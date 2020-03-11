A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – Isolated showers after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Calm wind.

Thursday – A slight chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night – Showers, mainly after 8pm. Low around 43. Southeast wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday – Showers, mainly before 8am. High near 53. West wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 28.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.

Saturday Night – A chance of rain and snow showers before 1am, then a chance of snow showers between 1am and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 44.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 48.

Monday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday – A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 59. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

