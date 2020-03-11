AAA: Gas Pump Savings Seen Across the Country, Could Just Be The Beginning

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – The average price of gasoline across Western Pennsylvania is six cents cheaper this week at $2.604 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

Currently, consumers in Jefferson County are paying the lowest prices in the region for a gallon of unleaded regular gas with an average price of $2.594. In Clarion County, the average price is $2.643. Rates are highest in Venango County, where the average is $2.674.

“For the third week, U.S. gasoline stocks decreased while demand increased. Generally, growing demand amid declining stocks causes increases at the pump. Still, crude oil prices have dipped to four-year lows, signaling spring could be cheaper at the pump,” said Jeanette Casselano, AAA spokesperson.

At the start of the workweek, state averages across the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast states ranged from $2.16 in Virginia to $2.57 in Pennsylvania.

Regional refinery utilization has decreased for three weeks, now down to 56%. Stocks are also moving downward, with the latest Energy Information Administration (EIA) draw reported as 1.6 million down to 63.5 million barrels. These factors are being offset by the drastic drop in the cost of crude oil, leading to lower prices for motorists in the region.

This week’s average prices:

Western Pennsylvania Average – $2.604

The average one week ago – $2.662

The average price one year ago – $2.698

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas is as follows:

$2.656 Clarion

$2.532 Brookville

$2.705 Oil City

$2.599 Butler

$2.538 Kittanning

$2.625 DuBois

$2.410 Altoona

$2.704 Beaver

$2.716 Bradford

$2.743 Erie

$2.491 Greensburg

$2.628 Indiana

$2.498 Jeannette

$2.533 Latrobe

$2.679 Meadville

$2.714 Mercer

$2.471 New Castle

$2.538 New Kensington

$2.637 Pittsburgh

On the National Front

The national gas price average is cheaper on the week (-5 cents), month (-5 cents), and year (-9 cents) – giving the vast majority of motorists savings at the pump nationwide. At $2.38, the national gas price average has not been this cheap since last February.

For the third week, U.S. gasoline stocks decreased while demand increased. While this would typically be a recipe for more expensive gas prices, crude prices have dipped to four-year lows. Given that crude accounts for about 50 percent of what consumers pay at the pump, this is what is largely leading to lower prices.

When the global markets opened on Sunday evening, West Texas Intermediate (WTI), a grade of crude oil used as a benchmark in oil pricing. Crude oil prices dipped below $30/bbl for the first time since 2016. The market plunge is in response to a lack of agreement between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-OPEC countries to cut production.

The trend of pump prices facing downward pressure is likely to continue through the end of the winter driving season if crude remains cheap, especially amid concerns about the coronavirus.

The rapid decline in crude prices has increased market concerns that an oil price war may break out this week between major crude producers, and the market continues to worry that the impact of COVID-19 will lead to a reduction in global economic growth with crude demand expected to decrease.

Until it appears that the international public health threat from the virus decreases, crude prices are likely to continue facing significant downward pressure.

Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at GasPrices.AAA.com.

