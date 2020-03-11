BREAKING NEWS: New Bethlehem Man Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in Fire

PORTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 70-year-old New Bethlehem man who was seriously injured in an outdoor fire on Sunday succumbed to his injuries on Monday afternoon.

Michael Reed Willison, 70, of New Bethlehem, died Monday afternoon, March 9, 2020, at the UPMC Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Punxsutawney-based State Police say Willison was found with severe burns to the majority of his body around 7:32 p.m. on Sunday, March 8, at a location on Smithland Road in Porter Township, Clarion County.

He was then flown to UPMC Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh for treatment.

Police say an examination of the scene indicated Willison was burning trash, and the fire extended to nearby leaves. His clothing and boots were then accidentally ignited as he tried to contain the fire.

Michael’s viewing will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.

The funeral service will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Jimmy Swogger officiating.

Immediately following the funeral service, The Walter W. Craig Post 354 of New Bethlehem American Legion will honor their fallen comrade.

Michael’s full obituary can be found here.

