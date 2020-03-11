Police: Brookville Teacher/Coach Caught Driving with .273 BAC

BROOKVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police say a Brookville High School teacher and basketball coach was arrested for DUI last month.

Court documents indicate the following charges were filed against 48-year-old Benjamin I. Pete, of Brookville, through Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak’s office on Monday, March 9:

– DUI: General Impairment/Incapable of Driving Safely – 1st Offense, Misdemeanor

– DUI: Highest Rate of Alcohol (BAC .16+) 1st Offense, Misdemeanor

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on April 9, with Judge Bazylak presiding.

The charges stem from a report of an intoxicated driver at the Sheetz gas station and convenience store in Brookville.

According to a criminal complaint, Brookville Borough Police were dispatched to the Sheetz store on West Main Street in Brookville Borough for a report of an intoxicated driver around 12:26 a.m. on February 16. An employee at the business had reported she saw a man drive up to a parking spot, and customers in the store told her the man was intoxicated.

Officers Miller and Steele then made contact with the man, who was standing at the store entrance. The complaint notes the officers immediately smelled an odor of alcohol on the man’s breath.

The man provided his driver’s license and was identified as Benjamin I. Pete. According to the complaint, when asked where he was coming from, he named a local bar, and stated that he had driven.

The complaint states Pete was swaying on his feet and was slow to reply to the officers’ questions. He was then asked to submitted to a series of field sobriety tests.

According to the complaint, he showed signs of impairment in all of the tests, nearly falling over at one point, and was then placed under arrest for DUI and taken to Penn Highlands Brookville for a blood draw.

The complaint notes the lab report from the blood test showed Pete’s Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) was .273 percent.

