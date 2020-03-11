Charges Filed Against Driver Involved in Crash in Downtown Clarion

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Criminal charges have been filed against one of the drivers involved in a three-vehicle crash that occurred on Monday evening in Clarion Borough.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Court documents indicate 31-year-old Jason Andrew Richards, of Rochester, Pa., was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn at 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 10, on the following charges:

– Accidents Involving Death or Injury While Not Licensed, Misdemeanor 2

– DUI: General Impairment/Incapable of Driving Safely – 1st Offense, Misdemeanor

– Failure To Stop At Red Signal, Summary

– Careless Driving, Summary

– Drive While Operator Privilege Suspended Or Revoked, Summary

– Fail To Notify Change In Address, Summary

– Driving at Safe Speed, Summary

Unable to post $1,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17, with Judge Quinn presiding.

The charges stem from a three-vehicle crash that occurred on Main Street in Clarion Borough on the night of Monday, March 9.

According to a criminal complaint, around 9:31 p.m. Officer Scheckler, of the Clarion Borough Police Department, was dispatched to the intersection of Main Street and Fifth Avenue in Clarion Borough for a three-vehicle traffic accident.

Officer Scheckler arrived at the scene and observed three vehicles, a tan Chevrolet Equinox with rear-end damage; a red Chevrolet Cruze with rear-end damage; and a tan Toyota Camry with front-end damage, all in the eastbound lane of Main Street.

According to the complaint, the driver of the Toyota, identified as Jason Andrew Richards, failed to stop and collided with the Cruze, which was then shoved into the Equinox.

At the scene, Officer Scheckler spoke with the involved drivers regarding the accident. The drivers of the Cruze and the Equinox both stated they were stopped at a red light when they were struck from behind, the complaint indicates.

One of the drivers suffered injuries and was transported to Clarion Hospital for treatment.

According to the complaint, when Officer Scheckler spoke to Richards, he noticed a strong odor of alcohol on Richards’ breath and observed that Richards’ eyes were bloodshot, and his speech was slurred.

Richards reportedly stated the light was green, and he “didn’t notice” the stopped vehicles. He also told Officer Scheckler that he “only consumed two Yuengling beers” at a known area bar.

Richards was then asked to perform standardized field sobriety tests. He exhibited signs of impairment, nearly fell over, and one of the tests had to be discontinued for safety’s sake, according to the complaint.

A preliminary breath test (PBT) showed a high amount of alcohol in Richards’ system, the complaint states.

Richards was then arrested and taken to Clarion Hospital for a blood alcohol test.

According to the complaint, an NCIC check also found that Richards currently has four active traffic warrants out of Beaver County.

