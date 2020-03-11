Clarion County & COVID-19 Virus: Don’t Panic – ‘There Is Nothing Serious Going On Yet’

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County issued a news release on the COVID-19 on Monday, and local officials explained the situation at Tuesday’s meeting of the Clarion County Commissioners.

“We’re just letting everybody know that Clarion County is keeping its eye on things,” said Clarion County Commissioner Chairman Wayne Brosius.

“There have been no cases in Clarion County, and we are urging people to just not panic about anything. There is nothing serious going on yet. Practice good hygiene, and if you’re sick, go to the doctor and get checked out.”

Director of Public Safety Jeff Smathers said Public Safety is in constant contact with the Department of Health.

“We monitor the progression across the state and will keep everybody updated. The biggest thing is just to be aware of your surroundings. Consider door handles and gas pumps. Make sure you wash your hands good because we are a corridor for the disease. All kinds of people come through here every day, so just be aware of your surroundings and take care of yourself.”

Web Program Enrollment Agreement Tabled

Commissioners Brosius, Ted Tharan, and Ed Heasley tabled a web program enrollment agreement with the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania (CCAP) until a review of ongoing costs is completed.

The agreement would include an annual hosting fee of $6,450.00 and a one-time fee of $7,500.00 to design and activate a new web site design. CCAP previously designed the content management system used by a number of member counties but decided to contract out for the development of a new site with Kentico CMS for a more sophisticated system.

“Our website is built on Microsoft SharePoint, and that will no longer be supported as of October,” said Brett Whitling, administrative assistant.

“So, we needed to make sure that we are with a platform that is going to continue to be supported, and will be able to move forward with upgrades and everything.”

Resolution for Emergency Succession Approved

A resolution for an emergency succession was approved.

“Counties are supposed to enact resolutions to ensure the continuity of government and keep the county running right during an emergency,” said Brosius last week. “It spells out the order of succession to discharge the duties of the county government if one or more of the Commissioners was unable to perform duties during an emergency.

“It flows from commissioner chairman to Vice-Chair Tharan to Secretary Heasley to Chief Clerk Taylor Kriebel, and to Director of Public Safety Jeff Smathers.”

Commissioners also approved the following items:

A contract on behalf of domestic relations with Christy Logue IV- D attorney replacing a contract with Sara Seidle-Patton. The term is from November 7, 2019, to September 30, 2020, at a cost of $125.00 per hour.

Nathan McDonough to fill the vacant position of a part-time corrections officer. The position is for not more than 29 hours per week at a salary of $12.00 per hour effective March 1, 2020.

Promoted Avery Nelson to the fill vacant position of a temporary full-time corrections officer. The position is full-time nonexempt effective March 1, 2020, had a salary of $13.93 per hour.

Corey Mills was repositioned from a telecommunicator trainee to certify telecommunicators due to him becoming certified at 9-1-1. The full-time nonexempt position was effective February 27, 2020, at $12.50 per hour.

Hired Zach Stiglitz to fill the vacant position of assessment assistant. The full-time, non-exempt position has a salary of $13.59 per hour with a $1,500.00 increase upon becoming a certified property evaluator effective March 23, 2020.

Hired Cali Parisi to fill the vacant position of payroll coordinator/fiscal assistant effective March 16 , 2020. The position is full-time nonexempt at a salary of $15.00 per hour.

2020. The position is full-time nonexempt at a salary of $15.00 per hour. Approved a salary increase for Tanner Harris, a GIS specialist, from $25,352.60 to $27,991.60 due to any increased duties and responsibilities with the GIS Department, effective March 9, 2020.

Hired Lauren Elder to fill the vacant position of part-time GIS specialist on a part-time nonexempt status at no more than 21 hours per week. The position has a salary of $19.71 and is effective March 10, 2020.

Kim Black (CYS will receive a 2.5 percent pay raise following completion of her probation period. Her salary is $12.90 per hour, effective March 4, 2020.

Wendy Bundy received a $250.00 per week stipend due to temporarily working out of her class as Clarion County DD deputy effective Feb. 16, 2020.

