Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Walnut Caramel Cake

Wednesday, March 11, 2020 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by J.C. Taggart

This cake is rich, delicious, and easy to make!

Walnut Caramel Cake

Ingredients

1 – regular size package German chocolate cake mix
1 – 14 oz. package caramels
3/4 cup butter, cubed
3 tablespoons milk
1 cup chopped walnuts
1 cup semisweet chocolate chips

Directions

~Prepare cake mix according to package directions. Pour half of the batter into a greased 13-in. x 9-in. baking pan. Bake at 350° for 18 minutes.

~Meanwhile, in a large saucepan, combine the caramels, butter, and milk. Cook and stir over medium-low heat until melted. Pour over warm cake.

~Sprinkle with the walnuts and chocolate chips. Pour the remaining batter over chips. Bake 35 to 40 minutes longer or until cake is set and pulls away from sides of pan. Cool on a wire rack.


